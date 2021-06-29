Former Silo star named Moore head baseball coach

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Former Silo baseball star Cody Stephens has been named the head baseball coach at Moore High School.

Stephens helped guide Silo to some serious hardware during his tenure, including the state championship back in 2008. He went on to play baseball at East Central. He has held coaching positions at Tishomingo and Chickasha. He was also an assistant at Moore for two years.

Now, he takes over as the head coach at a 6A high school.

