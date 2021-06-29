Healdton utility pole catches fire, causes outage

HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - Power was restored Tuesday evening in Healdton after a utility pole caught fire around 11:00 a.m. and caused a major outage.

OG&E said the cause wasn’t a transformer blowing, somehow either lightning or wind caught the pole on fire and left over 1,700 homes without power.

Randy Carson lives in Healdton and said he heard a sound like a gunshot and then saw the pole on fire.

Carson said the Healdton Volunteer Fire Department were the first on the scene.

“They couldn’t get it out cause it’s creosote,” Carson said. “It kept coming back. So they stayed with it for a good while, until OG&E came here and got it put out.”

Nothing other than the pole was damaged.

