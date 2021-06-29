HFV Wilson Community Center to be run by board of trustees

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The HFV Wilson Community Center has been a staple of the Ardmore community since it opened. Now, control of the center will be back in the hands of the community.

According to Board of Trustee member Cedric Bailey, the change in leadership is a chance for the community to be more involved in its center.

“We get a chance to handle the operation,” Bailey said. “We as a trustee get a chance to make sure what’s going to be best for our community.”

Last month the Ardmore City Commission approved the creation the community centers new trust authority.

This change will shift control of the centers day to day operations from the city to a group of nine local residents. The change seems to be a positive one to program director JaMia Cody.

“Their interests of course is the community center,” Cody said. “They’re all really good I mean they’ve all been a part of the trust before it was a trust. I think they’re really positive and some great things are going to come out of it.”

The board of trustees originally served as an advisory panel while the city of Ardmore was in control of the centers affairs. Now with the shift in responsibility the board hopes to have a more directly involved leadership role.

“We all come together and we talk and we meet with the director and she lets us know what is going on,” Bailey said. “So its basically we’re just being accountable and that’s what we do.”

Bailey also said that primary goal of the board of trustees will be to keep funding coming in and to make sure that it goes right back into the community’s youth.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.