Jacob Gallardo commits to Tabor College

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) -It was signing day over at Van Alstyne as Jacob Gallardo commits to play football at Tabor College. Gallardo will play defensive tackle for the Blue Jays.

Gallardo said he was drawn to the atmosphere of the school and felt like the environment will help him excel at the next level. He’s excited for four more years of football.

”It feels awesome,” Gallardo said. “I’ve always wanted this since Pee Wee. I just wanted to keep playing football for as long as I can. It’s all I’ve really known for most of my life. So, I’m just ready to go out there and play.”

