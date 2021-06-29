Man in Bells standoff, arrested for aggravated assault

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - The man involved in an hours long standoff with deputies in Bells last week is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Grayson County deputies arrested Lamont Webster Tuesday, after he barricaded himself in a home on US 69, just north of Savage Road.

The call originally came in as an assault, but when deputies arrived, nobody else was at the home and Webster refused to leave.

He’s in jail as of Monday night, on $500,000.00 bond.

