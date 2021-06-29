Marietta man dies after getting hit by car

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A Marietta man was hit and killed by a car in Ardmore on June 19th.

It happened on Highway 70 near the intersection of Mary Niblack Road.

According to the police report, the driver wasn’t doing anything wrong, he saw a car stop on the highway and as he slowed down to pass, a man ran out in front of him.

30-year-old Jake Harjo died at the scene, and was taken to a local funeral home.

