Sherman Police Department is Hiring

Their Looking to Add Officers to the Team.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The Sherman Police Department is looking to hire.

Chief of Police Zachary Flores said the department is hoping to add at least three to its force of around 70 officers.

He added that the station hires about twice a year, but they also need to keep up with Sherman as it grows.

“Hiring people is not, a task that we take lightly,” said Flores. “So, as we move forward we want to make sure that we have enough. We feel right now that we are in a good position, but law enforcement too is one of those things that is growth driven, we’re gonna grow our department as the community grows.”

The deadline to apply is July 2 and the test will be on July 10.

The Denison Police Department is also hiring.

