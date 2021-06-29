Texoma Boy Takes on 50 Yard Challenge

COLBERT, Oklahoma (KXII) - Noah Taylor is revving up his engine to tackle a global lawn mowing challenge.

12-year old Noah plans to mow fifty yards without making a single penny. He wants to give back to people who need it the most, like veterans and elderly neighbors.

Taylor said he enjoyed providing a helping hand.

" It feels great,” said Taylor. “You’re really helping out in the community when you’re mowing.”

For those that hire him, like Dee Dee Smith, his kindness makes a big difference in their life.

“It’s awesome to have people come out and do it for you,” said Smith. “It saves a lot of trouble, where I don’t have to get out and mow- it hurts my back.”

Noah’s dad, Kevin Smith, tags along too, and he said watching his son help others makes him smile.

“It makes me proud, you know, him pushing through some of these yards,” said Kevin Smith. “Some of these houses are not easy, overgrown, so seeing him push through it is nice to see.”

When Noah reaches fifty yards, he’ll get to enjoy a few prizes too.

Raising Men Lawn Care Service will come to mow the lawn with him, sort of like a celebration for when he completes the challenge, but he’ll be using his brand new mower, blower, and weed eater to do it.

It’s the new mower that Noah is most excited about.

" Once I hit fifty, I’m probably going to show off my mower to my dad and mow my front yard with it.”

In the meantime, he’s making a difference, one yard at a time.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.