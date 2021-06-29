Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Texoma Boy Takes on 50 Yard Challenge

One 12-Year-Old Plans to Mow Fifty Yards for Free
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT, Oklahoma (KXII) - Noah Taylor is revving up his engine to tackle a global lawn mowing challenge.

12-year old Noah plans to mow fifty yards without making a single penny. He wants to give back to people who need it the most, like veterans and elderly neighbors.

Taylor said he enjoyed providing a helping hand.

" It feels great,” said Taylor. “You’re really helping out in the community when you’re mowing.”

For those that hire him, like Dee Dee Smith, his kindness makes a big difference in their life.

“It’s awesome to have people come out and do it for you,” said Smith. “It saves a lot of trouble, where I don’t have to get out and mow- it hurts my back.”

Noah’s dad, Kevin Smith, tags along too, and he said watching his son help others makes him smile.

“It makes me proud, you know, him pushing through some of these yards,” said Kevin Smith. “Some of these houses are not easy, overgrown, so seeing him push through it is nice to see.”

When Noah reaches fifty yards, he’ll get to enjoy a few prizes too.

Raising Men Lawn Care Service will come to mow the lawn with him, sort of like a celebration for when he completes the challenge, but he’ll be using his brand new mower, blower, and weed eater to do it.

It’s the new mower that Noah is most excited about.

" Once I hit fifty, I’m probably going to show off my mower to my dad and mow my front yard with it.”

In the meantime, he’s making a difference, one yard at a time.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was flown to an area hospital after an ATV crash in Atoka Sunday morning.
Child flown to area hospital after ATV crash
FILE - In this June 15, 2021 file photo, Max Leroy Townsend, charged with second degree murder...
Man convicted of driving into student runners in Oklahoma
The court on Friday threw out four lawsuits against Academy Sports and Outdoors that alleged a...
Court tosses lawsuits against store in Texas church killing
For the first time ever, residents in Cooke County celebrated PRIDE in Gainesville.
Gainesville holds first ever PRIDE event
Firework Shortage in Texoma Ahead of July 4
Firework Shortage in Texoma

Latest News

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Recognizes Minister
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Recognizes Minister
Firework Shortage in Texoma Ahead of July 4
Firework Shortage in Texoma
HER Story Amy
Just one year ago, the community of Durant was devastated by a car crash that killed four...
Durant 4x800 team honors fallen teammate, wins state title