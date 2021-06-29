Texoma Local
Advertisement

Waterloo Lake Fountain Makes a Return

It’s among Several New Improvements to the Park
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison recently brought an old feature at Waterloo Lake back to life.

The city reinstalled the water fountain in the middle of the lake.

Officials said it had been several years since it worked, and they think it broke all because a fishing hook severed the fountain’s electrical line.

It took a team to get the fountain back up and running, including the Denison fire and police dive team, the water treatment plant, and facility maintenance personnel.

Kimberly Bowen said it’s all a part of the city’s plan to improve the park.

“With the trail improvements that we’re doing out here, we just feel like it was perfect timing to have it brought back out and repurposed to be operable out here,” said Bowen. “We’re just looking to always improve the park.”

The fountain isn’t all she has on her agenda.

She added that she wants to keep improving the trail and its signs.

Plus, she’s looking at implementing a park trail safety system.

