9-year-old girl missing in Choctaw County

Brooklyn Loudermilk, 9, disappeared Tuesday night at Raymond Gary State Park in Choctaw County,...
Brooklyn Loudermilk, 9, disappeared Tuesday night at Raymond Gary State Park in Choctaw County, Oklahoma.(Choctaw Co. Sheriff Terry Park)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AT 430 AM THIS MORNING A FORT TOWSON MAN COMES TO THE COMM CENTER AND REPORTS THAT HE HAD TAKEN HIS 9 YEAR OLD...

Posted by Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

FORT TOWSON, Okla. (KXII) - State and local authorities are investigating the disappearance of a nine-year-old girl Tuesday night in Choctaw County, Oklahoma.

Sheriff Terry Park said around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday a Fort Towson man reported he had taken his granddaughter to the swimming area on the east side of Raymond Gary State Park Tuesday night, where he met four women and a man.

Park said the man told them he was eating hot dogs and drinking beer with them, and when he woke up all five were gone as well as his granddaughter.

The sheriff said the man told them his wallet, truck keys, and phone are missing as well, but his pickup was not stolen.

Park identified the missing girl as Brooklyn Loudermilk, 9, of Rowlett, Texas.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lake Patrol have been called into assist in the investigation.

Anyone with any information in this case or knowledge of the whereabouts of Loudermilk is asked to call the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office at 580-326-5600.

