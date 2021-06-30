Denison responds to district predictions

Denison, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets are picked to finished 2nd in their district according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine. The Jackets are coming off a 3rd place finish in 2020, with a coaching change. Brent Whitson takes over the lead role for the Jackets, as they look to meet, and even exceed these expectations.

“It’s not first, so that’s what we’ll talk about. The thing about it is, we don’t have to wait very long,” said Denison head coach Brent Whitson. “Lovejoy is our first district game, we have two ball games, playing Sherman. I think people know we’re going to play those guys. Fort Worth Brewer is coming here, that will be a great football team. We get a week off, then we go to Lovejoy. We won’t have to wait very long to find out if that 1-2 thing is reasonable or not.”

Here is how District 7-5A Div. II is projected to finish:

1. Lovejoy

2. Denison

3. Frisco High

4. Frisco Liberty

5. Frisco Memorial

6. Lebanon Trail

7. Prosper Rock Hill

8. Princeton

9. Lake Dallas

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.