Denison restaurant holds benefit for local girl

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison girl has spent the last month fighting for her life. Now she is on the long road to recovery.

4-year-old Lylah Baker has battled a rare brain infection, Burkholderia Pseudomallei. Doctors said she is the 2nd documented case in the United States.

Wednesday Nick’s Family Restaurant in Denison held a benefit for the Baker family. All proceeds, including sales and tips, were donated for Lylah’s medical bills.

Restaurant owners said they’ve known the Baker’s for years, since Lylah’s dad is a Denison firefighter. They were devastated to hear about Lylah.

“We sat and talked about it, talked to my dad about it, my sister. And we all decided to do this. All the customers are wonderful, they all wanna help out, we have a little donation bucket too, they’ve been giving to us and so it’s wonderful. I just love this community, they always like to give and that’s what I like about it,” said Yildiz Jahja, part-owner of Nick’s Family Restaurant in Denison.

Another benefit for the family is scheduled for August 14th at 3:00 p.m. at 1880 Ice House in Denison. There will be a silent auction and raffle items, live music by Jerry Audley, and a pulled pork meal for $15. Proceeds will go toward Lylah’s medical bills.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.