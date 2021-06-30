Texoma Local
Former Bonham Mayor honored for his service to the community

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The city of Bonham dedicated the renaming of their armory, to former mayor Roy V. Floyd in honor of his four decades in service.

The surprise left Floyd in tears as family, friends and members of the community gathered to show their appreciation.

The facility now has upgraded signs, which show Floyd’s accomplishments over the years.

Dozens took to the podium to share stories and memories of their time working with Floyd.

“It’s a great feeling, it’s wonderful for Bonham,” said Floyd. ”The facility is really nice and them naming it after me is just over the top. I’m elated, surprised, overwhelmed, humbled -it all hits right here.”

Floyd was the mayor of Bonham for 25 years, served on the board of chamber of commerce and helped in numerous projects across Fannin County.

