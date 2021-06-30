Cold Front Boosts Rain Potential Thu-Fri

A cold front draped across the central Plains is moving steadily southward; it will enter the News 12 region Thursday afternoon, boosting rain chances once again.

The overall set-up does not favor severe weather—winds aloft are very weak and temperatures in the mid-level are not very cold. Thus, we’re looking at pockets of heavy rain and lightning as the primary issues. The front pressed southward while an upper wave swings across the region during the day Friday. Most of the rain should be gone before Friday night fireworks begin.

The Holiday weekend looks mostly dry, easterly winds circulating around unseasonably strong surface high pressure to our east will push fairly dry and stable air through Texoma skies. Rain chances look very low, 20% or less, from Saturday through Monday. Temperature-wise, the dry air will allow for comfortably cool nights in the upper 60s, daytime temperatures will be seasonably hot and in the low and mid-90s. More good news; winds will be rather light over the period making for great boating, golfing, or backyard BBQ conditions.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: 60% thunderstorms afternoon to 80% Thursday night

Friday: 60% Rain morning, 30%, afternoon

Saturday: Mostly sunny, 10% Showers

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: Partly Cloudy, 20% Showers

Tuesday: 30% Showers

Wednesday: 30% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority