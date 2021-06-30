Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Mini Statue of Liberty arrives in New York City

France sent a mini Statue of Liberty to the United States to strengthen ties between the two...
France sent a mini Statue of Liberty to the United States to strengthen ties between the two countries.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - Lady Liberty is getting a visit from her little sister!

A second Statue of Liberty arrived at New York Harbor on Wednesday.

It is made from the same plaster mold as the 1878 original, but it is not as big as the first one.

The smaller statue is only 9 feet tall and weighs 1,000 pounds.

A crew of French officers followed the same path of the original one to deliver it from Marseille to New York.

It is a gift from France and will first go on display on Ellis Island before it heads to Washington D.C., where it will be on display for 10 years.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooklyn Loudermilk, 10, disappeared Tuesday night at Raymond Gary State Park in Choctaw...
Amber Alert canceled for Texas girl, 10, missing from Oklahoma lake swimming area
City of Sherman PWS TX 0910006
Boil order issued for southwest Sherman
The city of Sherman has extended construction on Lamberth Road, after crews found a sewage line...
Local BBQ favorite closes temporarily because of construction
Two people were killed and three injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in Texas,...
Officials: 2 killed in natural gas line explosion in Texas
Sherman teen loses eye in firework accident warning others ahead of 4th of July.
Sherman teen who lost eye in firework accident warning others ahead of 4th of July

Latest News

A vigil takes place where ground-penetrating radar recorded hits of what are believed to be 751...
Indigenous group in Canada reports more bodies at school
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) reacts to bipartisan infrastructure deal
Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) reacts to bipartisan infrastructure deal
The charges against the Trump Organization and the company’s chief financial officer, Allen...
Charges expected Thursday for Trump’s company, top executive