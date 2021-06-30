Movies on Main moves to Munson Stadium

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison’s Movies on Main has found a new venue for their summertime event.

Previously Movies on Main, Movies at Munson had its first free film showing of The Sandlot this past weekend.

Denison ISD has allowed the city to utilize their new video board at Munson Stadium to host movies all summer.

The next Movies at Munson is scheduled for Saturday July 31st; movie to be determined.

