Sherman reacts to preseason district rankings

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats are coming off a playoff appearance, and a coaching change with Cory Cain taking over Bearcat football. According to Dave Campbell’s Texas football, the Bearcats are picked 4th in the district, which would put them in the playoffs again. But maybe, not as high of a seed as the Bearcats would want.

“I’ll pick and choose when we use it, probably won’t use it much,” said Sherman head coach Cory Cain. “I really want our kids to focus on what our process is, of getting better everyday, and not be concerned with that, not concerned with what they read on the internet. What’s most important is what’s in our building, and what they’re doing everyday.”

Here is how District 7-5A Div. I is predicted to finish:

1. Highland Park

2. Longview

3. McKinney North

4. Sherman

5. Tyler

6. West Mesquite

7. Wylie East

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.