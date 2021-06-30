Sherman soup kitchen opens new facility to help more people under one roof

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grand Central Station has served Texomans for decades, but never all in one place, until Tuesday.

The nonprofit organization held a ribbon cutting to welcome the community to their new facility.

“It’s amazing to be under one roof to have the market depot, the children’s express, the dining car all under one roof just makes it easier on everybody and we work well together and it’s just a great place to be,” Executive Director of Grand Central Station Sherman Wendy Vellotti said.

At a time when more and more people are facing financial troubles, the free meals, hot showers, washers and dryers, advocates and food pantry are even more important.

Vellotti said being in one place means reaching even more people.

“It’s just been amazing to see the support from the community and to see the impact that, the better impact that we can have on the community with all of us being in one location and being able to pull our resources,” Coordinator of Market Depot Food Pantry Sabrena Keathly said.

Keathly said the next step is securing volunteers to help serve the recent influx of clients they’ve had.

“We are constantly needing volunteers, in the soup kitchen we need food handlers to prepare the food, we need people without food handlers to do showers and laundry schedules and to greet people when they come in, make sure everybody signs in,” Keathly said.

The new space changes everything for Chef and Kitchen manager Mavis Regina Foster.

“I feel like it was a blessing from God, this is where he wants me to be because I don’t look at it as a judgery to come in, I look at it as a blessing to come in and be able to do what I do,” Foster said.

Hot meals are served for breakfast and lunch every Monday thru Friday and sack lunches on Saturday for anyone who needs it.

“Feeding people is my passion since I was a little girl. I’ve always been inspired to just help others, nobody should go hungry at night,” Vellotti said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.