Southern Tech opening extension office in Marietta

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Southern Tech in Ardmore announced they’re building a third extension center in Love county, just off Memorial drive in Marietta. The school hopes to open the doors in July.

Workers are still putting the finishing touches on the center.

Superintendent Eric Ward said he’s excited to be so close to a project he’s worked on since he started working at Southern Tech.

“With all fingers crossed, we should get the keys in a couple weeks,” Ward said. “We’ll have a grand opening in July, and we will officially start offering classes in August.”

Ward said the new center will have classes for safety training, computer applications, even leadership management.

“We offer things based on what people are asking us to do; so we can do some foreign language classes, we can do some safety training,’' Ward said. “Really, it’s just what the community needs us to offer, and we’ll meet those needs for them.”

Ward said Southern Tech already has students in Love County.

“We’re looking to expand those offerings into Love County because we know that’s a growing community,” Ward said. “We think there’s still some things we can offer them.”

The new extension office will work with the local chamber of commerce to provide office spaces for economic development partners, and meeting spaces for local non-profits.

Ward said like the other Southern Tech offices, the space will offer classes for small businesses looking for help.

“A lot of the services are just tied in with getting people off the ground for their businesses,” Ward said. “You may have a great idea but you may not know how to set that up. The structure of the business, the financing, even help with marketing and sales.”

Ward said the office fits in with Southern Tech’s mission: to boost the economy in Southern Oklahoma.

“As different businesses are identifying southern Oklahoma as a viable place to open their door, our job is to help provide that workforce,” Ward said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.