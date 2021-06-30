Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Southern Tech opening extension office in Marietta

By Caroline Cluiss
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Southern Tech in Ardmore announced they’re building a third extension center in Love county, just off Memorial drive in Marietta. The school hopes to open the doors in July.

Workers are still putting the finishing touches on the center.

Superintendent Eric Ward said he’s excited to be so close to a project he’s worked on since he started working at Southern Tech.

“With all fingers crossed, we should get the keys in a couple weeks,” Ward said. “We’ll have a grand opening in July, and we will officially start offering classes in August.”

Ward said the new center will have classes for safety training, computer applications, even leadership management.

“We offer things based on what people are asking us to do; so we can do some foreign language classes, we can do some safety training,’' Ward said. “Really, it’s just what the community needs us to offer, and we’ll meet those needs for them.”

Ward said Southern Tech already has students in Love County.

“We’re looking to expand those offerings into Love County because we know that’s a growing community,” Ward said. “We think there’s still some things we can offer them.”

The new extension office will work with the local chamber of commerce to provide office spaces for economic development partners, and meeting spaces for local non-profits.

Ward said like the other Southern Tech offices, the space will offer classes for small businesses looking for help.

“A lot of the services are just tied in with getting people off the ground for their businesses,” Ward said. “You may have a great idea but you may not know how to set that up. The structure of the business, the financing, even help with marketing and sales.”

Ward said the office fits in with Southern Tech’s mission: to boost the economy in Southern Oklahoma.

“As different businesses are identifying southern Oklahoma as a viable place to open their door, our job is to help provide that workforce,” Ward said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooklyn Loudermilk, 10, disappeared Tuesday night at Raymond Gary State Park in Choctaw...
Texas girl, 10, missing from Oklahoma state park found safe
City of Sherman PWS TX 0910006
Boil order issued for southwest Sherman
The city of Sherman has extended construction on Lamberth Road, after crews found a sewage line...
Local BBQ favorite closes temporarily because of construction
Sherman teen loses eye in firework accident warning others ahead of 4th of July.
Sherman teen who lost eye in firework accident warning others ahead of 4th of July
Two people were killed and three injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in Texas,...
Officials: 2 killed in natural gas line explosion in Texas

Latest News

City council approved the continued contract. They’re now in the negotiation stage with LifeNet.
Denison Fire Rescue to extend outsourced EMS contract
The next Movies at Munson is scheduled for Saturday July 31st.
Movies on Main moves to Munson Stadium
Denison restaurant holds benefit for local girl
All proceeds, including sales and tips, were donated for Lylah Baker’s medical bills.
Denison restaurant holds benefit for local girl