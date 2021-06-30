Willow Wilds cemetery seeking new contractors for upkeep

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Residents in Fannin County are upset after they say their loved ones’ graves at willow wild cemetery in Bonham are over grown and haven’t been cared for in months.

The cemetery’s board of directors says after the area saw months of heavy rain, contractors on site gave up, leaving the land unkempt.

“We can’t control nature, we cant control the rain- we cant control the situations in the cemetery, it’s an old cemetery, it’s built on rolling hills and creeks,” said Dr. Randy McBroom.

Dr. McBroom is on the board, but says he also volunteers his time to help up keep the cemetery.

“The city doesn’t support it, the county doesn’t support it, there’s no tax that goes into it, it’s supported solely by donations,” McBroom said.

He says they’re actively working to level the grass, and taking bids for workers for the future to keep up the maintenance.

“The cemetery association has someone mowing it, that person is filling in until that contract will be picked up for the remainder of the mowing season,” said McBroom.

But he says, they could still use all the help.

“Quite a few of the graves that are here, have no family that are left,” McBroom said. “So if those who are taking care of their family’s grave could adopt a gravesite nearby.”

If you’d like to donate, you can find out how by clicking here.

Willlow Wild cemetery is the home of Sam Rayburn’s grave site, along with several other historical markers.

