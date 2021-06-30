Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Willow Wilds cemetery seeking new contractors for upkeep

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Residents in Fannin County are upset after they say their loved ones’ graves at willow wild cemetery in Bonham are over grown and haven’t been cared for in months.

The cemetery’s board of directors says after the area saw months of heavy rain, contractors on site gave up, leaving the land unkempt.

“We can’t control nature, we cant control the rain- we cant control the situations in the cemetery, it’s an old cemetery, it’s built on rolling hills and creeks,” said Dr. Randy McBroom.

Dr. McBroom is on the board, but says he also volunteers his time to help up keep the cemetery.

“The city doesn’t support it, the county doesn’t support it, there’s no tax that goes into it, it’s supported solely by donations,” McBroom said.

He says they’re actively working to level the grass, and taking bids for workers for the future to keep up the maintenance.

“The cemetery association has someone mowing it, that person is filling in until that contract will be picked up for the remainder of the mowing season,” said McBroom.

But he says, they could still use all the help.

“Quite a few of the graves that are here, have no family that are left,” McBroom said. “So if those who are taking care of their family’s grave could adopt a gravesite nearby.”

If you’d like to donate, you can find out how by clicking here.

Willlow Wild cemetery is the home of Sam Rayburn’s grave site, along with several other historical markers.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooklyn Loudermilk, 10, disappeared Tuesday night at Raymond Gary State Park in Choctaw...
Texas girl, 10, missing from Oklahoma state park found safe
City of Sherman PWS TX 0910006
Boil order issued for southwest Sherman
The city of Sherman has extended construction on Lamberth Road, after crews found a sewage line...
Local BBQ favorite closes temporarily because of construction
Sherman teen loses eye in firework accident warning others ahead of 4th of July.
Sherman teen who lost eye in firework accident warning others ahead of 4th of July
A Bryan County couple is out nearly 4 thousand dollars, after they say someone broke into their...
Bryan County couple out 4K after someone stole wedding dress, car parts and family dog

Latest News

The city of Bonham dedicated the renaming of their armory, to former mayor Roy V. Floyd in...
Former Bonham Mayor honored for his service to the community
Southern Tech is opening an extension office just off Memorial Drive in Marietta .
Southern Tech opening extension office in Marietta
City council approved the continued contract. They’re now in the negotiation stage with LifeNet.
Denison Fire Rescue to extend outsourced EMS contract
The next Movies at Munson is scheduled for Saturday July 31st.
Movies on Main moves to Munson Stadium