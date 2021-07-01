Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Bank mistakenly gives family $50 billion

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – At one point or another, most of us have dreamed of checking our bank accounts and finding them inexplicably flush with mountains of money.

This fantasy actually happened to Louisiana real estate agent Darren James, who was blown away when he realized his family’s account had suddenly grown by $50 billion.

James immediately informed Chase Bank. The error reportedly took four days to correct.

That’s a long time to stare longingly at so many zeros.

But James said it didn’t matter if it was $1 billion or just $50. The money wasn’t theirs and there was never a question of giving it back.

Still, for a few fleeting days, the error made them one of the richest families in the world.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooklyn Loudermilk, 10, disappeared Tuesday night at Raymond Gary State Park in Choctaw...
Texas girl, 10, missing from Oklahoma state park found safe
Sherman teen loses eye in firework accident warning others ahead of 4th of July.
Sherman teen who lost eye in firework accident warning others ahead of 4th of July
Gainesville rancher accusing one of his employees of stealing his cattle and $6,000
Cooke Co. rancher accuses hired hand of 10 years of stealing cattle
Chase Bank announced they plan to close the Denison branch this fall.
Chase Bank closing Denison branch
A Bryan County couple is out nearly 4 thousand dollars, after they say someone broke into their...
Bryan County couple out 4K after someone stole wedding dress, car parts and family dog

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 photo, President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial...
Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected charges
After months at home, more people are seeking the outdoors. (Source: CNN)
National parks prepare for big crowds this summer
The Woodstock Sanctuary adopted Kiwi, a special needs duck who is unable to walk on her own.
Kiwi the special needs duck is waddling on wheels
Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Safety concerns halt rescue efforts at condo collapse site