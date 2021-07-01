Texoma Local
Chipotle issues BOGO offer for customers vaccinated against COVID-19

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, a Chipotle restaurant sign hangs in Pittsburgh. (AP...
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, a Chipotle restaurant sign hangs in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Chipotle is joining the list of businesses offering rewards to those who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Mexican grill will offer a buy-one-get-one deal Tuesday at participating locations to encourage people to get their shot.

Customers just need to say “Friends BOGO” at the register to redeem one free entrée with the purchase of another entrée.

“As a proud participant in the National Month of Action for Vaccinations, we are encouraging our fans to give their friends free Chipotle as a craveable reward for getting vaccinated,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, in a press release.

The offer is available July 6, 3 p.m. until close and is part of the National Month of Action for Vaccinations.

Click here to see more companies that are offering rewards to vaccinated customers.

