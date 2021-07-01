Texoma Local
Rain Winds Down...JUST in Time for the Weekend!

Unseasonably strong high pressure will pump dry air our way
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
A cold front draped across Texoma Thursday evening will continue moving slowly southward, taking the highest rain chances with it overnight. However, one final round of rain is possible Friday as frontal lifting continues to interact with an unstable air mass. The best chance of rain will be Friday morning and over our southwestern quadrant, such as Gainesville and Ardmore; lower chances will exist farther east like in Hugo or Paris.

A few more showers may bubble up Friday afternoon, but they will be much less intense and produce only a small amount of rain, if any. Most of the rain should be gone before Friday night fireworks begin.

The Holiday weekend looks mostly dry, easterly winds circulating around unseasonably strong surface high pressure to our east will push fairly dry and stable air through Texoma skies. Rain chances look very low, 20% or less, from Saturday through Monday. Temperature-wise, the dry air will allow for comfortably cool nights in the upper 60s, daytime temperatures will be seasonably hot and in the low and mid-90s. More good news; winds will be rather light over the period making for great boating, golfing, or backyard BBQ conditions.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: 60% Rain morning, 30% afternoon

Saturday:  Mostly sunny, 20% Showers early

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: Partly Cloudy, 20% Showers

Tuesday: 30% Showers

Wednesday: 30% Showers

Thursday: 40% thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

KXII Weather Authority
A few sprinkles today, Heavy rain potential tomorrow