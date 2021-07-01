Dave Campbell’s Texas Football predicts local 4A district rankings

(KXII) - High school football practices are about a month away, but the preseason hype has already begun with the release of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.

Van Alstyne competes in a small but tough district, with just 5 teams in there. The Panthers are picked to finish 4th, which would put them squarely in the playoffs.

“It doesn’t matter what we have coming back, or who were playing, or what district we’re in. Our goal is to win a district championship,” said Van Alstyne head coach Mikeal Miller. “Those rankings get everybody talking about football, and excited about football. It’s no different for us. It’ll be a challenge for us, to be able to win a district championship, or be able to make the playoffs. Either way, we have our work cut out for us.”

4-4A Div. II predicted rankings:

1. Celina

2. Aubrey

3. Sanger

4. Van Alstyne

5. Krum

4-4A Div. I predicted rankings

1. Springtown

2. Decatur

3. Wichita Falls Hirschi

4. Lake Worth

5. Gainesville

6. Burkburnett

7-4A Div. I predicted rankings

1. Argyle

2. Melissa

3. Paris

4. Kaufman

5. Terrell

6. Anna

7. Ranchview

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.