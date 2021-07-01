Texoma Local
Fireworks shortage impacts being felt in Texoma ahead of July 4th

By Mike Rogers
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The impact of the nationwide fireworks shortage ahead of Fourth of July is being felt by roadside stands and vendors throughout Texoma.

Vendors are having to buy what they can to stock their shelves but at much higher prices than anticipated.

Nathan House works at Ben’s Fireworks in Sherman. He says the price to get the limited supply they have on the shelves from wholesalers is up from last year but he’s not sure how much.

“Our distributor told us we probably won’t be able to have fireworks because, he has his own stand that he operates also,” House said. “But my grandmother was able to make a deal so we could have some fireworks on the stand and have them for our customers.”

Wholesalers with light shipments also to blame for Donnie Lasko, from Lazy J and Little K’s Fireworks in Denison, he had to drive all the way to Texarkana to score a load from a wholesaler.

“There ‘s been a slight price increase, and I’m not really sure why compared to the last couple of years,” Lasko said. “We’re trying to not mark them up as much to get people in and get them the best deal we can.”

Lasko also made a stop in Athens, Texas on his trip. But all worth it, he said, because the shortage is spiking demand.

Weather permitting, both anticipate Texomans stock their own shelves come 4th of July.

“With all the rain that’s coming, you got 30 minutes where if it’s not raining you can blow something up,” House said.

