Global Chip Shortage Hits Texoma Car Dealership

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Cars are just one more product that’s had its supply chain disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every car needs a semiconductor chip. Essentially, it acts like a brain for most electronics, including vehicles.

When the virus hit, semiconductor producers temporarily paused production because they weren’t expecting high demand, but that’s not what happened for Brent Reed, the General Sales Manager at Bob Utter Ford.

“Our sales stayed up, but our inventory was dwindling, and now you can see if you look out on our lot, the lack of inventory that we do have,” said Reed. “Fords, we usually have about 300-350 in stock. Now we have about 35-40.”

Jim Brennan, a salesman for 29 years, said he’s never seen anything like it.

“I’ve seen lots of things, but never a worldwide pandemic and never a shortage of vehicles,” said Brennan.

With a shortage of cars all over the country, people looking to buy may have to go outside their local dealership.

“I think the biggest thing we’ve gotten out of it is how far we’re having to deliver a vehicle,” said Brennan. “People are calling from states away, hours away because we’re their closest option.”

It also means prices on new cars are going for sticker price, and used vehicles could also sell at higher rates.

“The demand is still there for a vehicle,” said Brennan. “People are paying more money for the same vehicle today, which also means that the vehicle you drive is worth more money, so it’s a balance.”

General Sales Manager Brent Reed said he had a phone call with Ford just last week, and they told him they were expecting production to pick back up soon.

Just yesterday, Ford announced they are slashing production at North American plants this month and into early August because of the shortage.

Reed added the best way to get your hands on a new Ford is to preorder it.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.