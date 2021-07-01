Man emergency lands helicopter in Denison field.

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A man was forced to make an emergency landing flying in a helicopter over a field in Denison.

The pilot, Patrick Jennings, 61 from Alexandria, Va. suffered no injuries. Jennings said he was on the way to Alexandria when his tail propeller rotator came off, forcing him to make an emergency landing.

Jennings said he was stuck out in the field for about an hour before Denison firefighters arrived. Jennings said he was headed in the general direction of Hot Springs, Arkansas.

“My bolt on my tail broke apparently and of course you can no longer control the helicopter and i had to make an emergency landing,” Jennings said.

Jennings said he has been flying helicopters for years and this was his first major crash.

Law enfrocement was able to locate him through the GPS in his helicopter.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the Federal Aviation Administration conducted an investigation of the crash site.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.