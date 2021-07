ROFF, Okla. (KXII) - The Roff Tigers baseball team has been named one of the top ten baseball teams in the nation by Maxpreps. The Tigers made the list as the 9th best team in the country.

Roff was the only team from either Oklahoma or Texas. The Tigers have won 5 state titles since 2018.

