2 dead in Pontotoc Co. plane crash

FITZHUGH, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were killed in a plane crash overnight in Pontotoc County, Oklahoma.

Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said the plane left Ardmore at approximately 1:50 a.m. Friday and crashed around 3 a.m. three miles south of Fitzhugh.

Christian said the pilot and a passenger on board were both killed in the crash.

No other information has been released at this time.

News 12 has a crew headed to the crash site and will have more as it becomes available.

