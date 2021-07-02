Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

2 dead in Pontotoc Co. plane crash

Plane Crash graphic
Plane Crash graphic(AP)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITZHUGH, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were killed in a plane crash overnight in Pontotoc County, Oklahoma.

Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said the plane left Ardmore at approximately 1:50 a.m. Friday and crashed around 3 a.m. three miles south of Fitzhugh.

Christian said the pilot and a passenger on board were both killed in the crash.

No other information has been released at this time.

News 12 has a crew headed to the crash site and will have more as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville rancher accusing one of his employees of stealing his cattle and $6,000
Cooke Co. rancher accuses hired hand of 10 years of stealing cattle
Brooklyn Loudermilk, 10, disappeared Tuesday night at Raymond Gary State Park in Choctaw...
Texas girl, 10, missing from Oklahoma state park found safe
Man emergency lands helicopter in Denison field.
Man emergency lands helicopter in Denison field
Johnston County deputies say they recovered anywhere between 30 to 60 million dollars of...
Millions of dollars in pot confiscated from illegal trafficking ring in Johnson County
All proceeds, including sales and tips, were donated for Lylah Baker’s medical bills.
Denison restaurant holds benefit for local girl

Latest News

The City of Paris issued a boil water notice Friday after lightning struck the city’s water...
Boil order issued in Paris after lightning strikes water treatment plant
The couple was issued a marriage license this week in Oklahoma.
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani issued marriage license in Johnston County, Okla.
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
The Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” star Jeff Lowe and his wife were arrested Saturday morning,...
Legal problems mounting for Tiger King Park owner