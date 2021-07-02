2 killed in plane crash in Pontotoc County

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer Alan Fortner said a single engine aircraft went down just off country road 3500 at around 3:30 Friday morning. Neither the passenger nor the pilot survived.

“They had attempted to come to Ada from Ardmore about 10 pm, were unable to land and flew back to Ardmore,” Fortner said. “They stayed there and then flew back to Ada in the neighborhood of shortly after 2 am.”

But the Beech 35-33 fixed wing single engine aircraft would never make it to Ada, crashing into trees on property off a county road three miles east of Ruff.

The plane was piloted by 35 year old Derrick Sutherland, an Ada resident who received his pilots license in December of last year.

On board with Sutherland was passenger 30 year old Dakota Abbott also of Ada.

“Central dispatch of Pontotoc County was notified by one of the victims spouses.”

When law enforcement arrived they found Sutherland and Abbott ejected from the plane. Both were pronounced dead at the scene...

“The scene was as you might expect from a high speed collision”

While it is not yet clear what led to the accident...troopers say weather may have played a role.

“I’m sure that the weather was a factor being that it was raining and foggy.”

The FAA and NTSB are now investigating the cause of the crash.

