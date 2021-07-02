Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

2 killed in plane crash in Pontotoc County

Two Ada men were killed in a plane crash near Roff, Oklahoma, early Friday morning.
Two Ada men were killed in a plane crash near Roff, Oklahoma, early Friday morning.(KXII)
By Kemper Ball
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer Alan Fortner said a single engine aircraft went down just off country road 3500 at around 3:30 Friday morning. Neither the passenger nor the pilot survived.

“They had attempted to come to Ada from Ardmore about 10 pm, were unable to land and flew back to Ardmore,” Fortner said. “They stayed there and then flew back to Ada in the neighborhood of shortly after 2 am.”

But the Beech 35-33 fixed wing single engine aircraft would never make it to Ada, crashing into trees on property off a county road three miles east of Ruff.

The plane was piloted by 35 year old Derrick Sutherland, an Ada resident who received his pilots license in December of last year.

On board with Sutherland was passenger 30 year old Dakota Abbott also of Ada.

“Central dispatch of Pontotoc County was notified by one of the victims spouses.”

When law enforcement arrived they found Sutherland and Abbott ejected from the plane. Both were pronounced dead at the scene...

“The scene was as you might expect from a high speed collision”

While it is not yet clear what led to the accident...troopers say weather may have played a role.

“I’m sure that the weather was a factor being that it was raining and foggy.”

The FAA and NTSB are now investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Ada men were killed in a plane crash near Roff, Oklahoma, early Friday morning.
2 Ada men killed in Pontotoc Co. plane crash
Johnston County deputies say they recovered anywhere between 30 to 60 million dollars of...
Millions of dollars in pot confiscated from illegal trafficking ring in Johnson County
Gainesville rancher accusing one of his employees of stealing his cattle and $6,000
Cooke Co. rancher accuses hired hand of 10 years of stealing cattle
Brooklyn Loudermilk, 10, disappeared Tuesday night at Raymond Gary State Park in Choctaw...
Texas girl, 10, missing from Oklahoma state park found safe
Man emergency lands helicopter in Denison field.
Man emergency lands helicopter in Denison field

Latest News

One taken to the hospital after five car crash on Highway 75
One taken to the hospital after seven vehicle crash on Hwy. 75 North
One taken to the hospital after five car crash on Highway 75
MIke 5 car crash live shot 5 pm 7 2 2021
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing infant boy in Ennis, Texas.
Amber Alert issued for missing infant
Lake Texoma water levels continue to rise, causing the Army Corps of Engineers to release more...
Lake Texoma plans to release around 10,000 CFS as water levels rise