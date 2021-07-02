Allen man killed in Pontotoc Co. crash

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An Allen, Oklahoma, man was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Ada Wednesday.

Oklahoma troopers said Donavon Gibbens, 33, was southbound on US-377 around 2:15 p.m. when he tried to turn east onto County Road 1510 and was struck by a northbound vehicle.

Gibbens was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman driving the other vehicle and her child passenger were not seriously injured.

No one in either vehicle was wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.