Amber Alert issued for missing infant

Ennis, Texas (KXII) - An Amber alert was issued yesterday for a missing infant in Ennis, Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for seven-month-old Miguel Ramirez who was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse diaper.

Authorities believe he is with 20-year-old Faith Reid.

She is 5′2, weighs 115 pounds, has blonde hair, and green eyes.

Authorities are also looking for 25-year-old Marcus Nast.

A white male, who is 5′11 inches tall and is a slender build.

He also has brown hair and eyes, and numerous tattoos.

Authorities believe that they may be driving a white Ford Extended Cab pickup.

If you see them, call Ennis Police at 972-875-4462.

