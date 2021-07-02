Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani issued marriage license in Johnston County, Okla.

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Wedding bells could be ringing this Fourth of July for Texoma’s most famous couple.

Oklahoma court records show country music superstar and Texoma’s own Blake Shelton and his longtime girlfriend, pop singer Gwen Stefani, were issued a marriage license Tuesday in Johnston County, Oklahoma.

That of course is where Blake owns a ranch near Tishomingo.

The couple has dated for years now and recently hinted they could soon be tying the knot.

No details about when or where a wedding will take place have been made public.

An Oklahoma marriage license is good for ten days.

