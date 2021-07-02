Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani issued marriage license in Johnston County, Okla.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton(WKYT)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Wedding bells could be ringing this Fourth of July for Texoma’s most famous couple.

Oklahoma court records show country music superstar and Texoma’s own Blake Shelton and his longtime girlfriend, pop singer Gwen Stefani, were issued a marriage license Tuesday in Johnston County, Oklahoma.

That of course is where Blake owns a ranch near Tishomingo.

The couple has dated for years now and recently hinted they could soon be tying the knot.

No details about when or where a wedding will take place have been made public.

An Oklahoma marriage license is good for ten days.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville rancher accusing one of his employees of stealing his cattle and $6,000
Cooke Co. rancher accuses hired hand of 10 years of stealing cattle
Brooklyn Loudermilk, 10, disappeared Tuesday night at Raymond Gary State Park in Choctaw...
Texas girl, 10, missing from Oklahoma state park found safe
Man emergency lands helicopter in Denison field.
Man emergency lands helicopter in Denison field
Johnston County deputies say they recovered anywhere between 30 to 60 million dollars of...
Millions of dollars in pot confiscated from illegal trafficking ring in Johnson County
All proceeds, including sales and tips, were donated for Lylah Baker’s medical bills.
Denison restaurant holds benefit for local girl

Latest News

AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
The Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” star Jeff Lowe and his wife were arrested Saturday morning,...
Legal problems mounting for Tiger King Park owner
City of Sherman preps Lights on the Lake to kick off Fourth of July weekend
Lights on the Lake in Sherman kicks off 4th of July weekend in Texoma
Johnston County deputies say they recovered anywhere between 30 to 60 million dollars of...
Millions of dollars in pot confiscated from illegal trafficking ring in Johnson County