Boil order issued in Paris after lightning strikes water treatment plant
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The City of Paris issued a boil water notice Friday after lightning struck the city’s water treatment plant Thursday night.
The order was issued due to loss of pressure after the strike.
Residents are advised to boil their water for two minutes before consuming.
The city said it will notify residents when the order is lifted.
