Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Boil order issued in Paris after lightning strikes water treatment plant

The City of Paris issued a boil water notice Friday after lightning struck the city’s water...
The City of Paris issued a boil water notice Friday after lightning struck the city’s water treatment plant Thursday night.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The City of Paris issued a boil water notice Friday after lightning struck the city’s water treatment plant Thursday night.

The order was issued due to loss of pressure after the strike.

Residents are advised to boil their water for two minutes before consuming.

The city said it will notify residents when the order is lifted.

PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: JULY 2, 2021 ...

Posted by City of Paris-Municipality on Friday, July 2, 2021

EMERGENCY ALERT The City of Paris Water Treatment Plant has taken a direct lightning hit, and water levels/pressure...

Posted by City of Paris-Municipality on Thursday, July 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville rancher accusing one of his employees of stealing his cattle and $6,000
Cooke Co. rancher accuses hired hand of 10 years of stealing cattle
Brooklyn Loudermilk, 10, disappeared Tuesday night at Raymond Gary State Park in Choctaw...
Texas girl, 10, missing from Oklahoma state park found safe
Man emergency lands helicopter in Denison field.
Man emergency lands helicopter in Denison field
Johnston County deputies say they recovered anywhere between 30 to 60 million dollars of...
Millions of dollars in pot confiscated from illegal trafficking ring in Johnson County
All proceeds, including sales and tips, were donated for Lylah Baker’s medical bills.
Denison restaurant holds benefit for local girl

Latest News

Plane Crash graphic
2 dead in Pontotoc Co. plane crash
The couple was issued a marriage license this week in Oklahoma.
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani issued marriage license in Johnston County, Okla.
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
The Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” star Jeff Lowe and his wife were arrested Saturday morning,...
Legal problems mounting for Tiger King Park owner