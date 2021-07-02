Texoma Local
Five men facing federal charges for large-scale pot bust

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - Five people will face charges in the multimillion dollar illegal marijuana farm bust in Johnston County Thursday.

Deputies arrested Cheng Qing Zhao, She En Zhao, Shu Zhao, and Tonio Zhao for the cultivation and trafficking of marijuana, as well as the possession of firearms.

Thanh Tuyen Tran was arrested for the possession, obstruction and for managing the proceeds, Tran was also charged with money laundering. He posted a $100,000 bond, and is out of jail as of Friday.

Deputies have finger-printed several other suspects who are in custody.

They say this was part of an international drug trafficking scheme.

In total, investigators confiscated and destroyed close to 20,000 plants and say the entire operation was worth between 30 to 60 million dollars.

