Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Grayson County man arrested for child sex crimes

49-year-old James Michael Perkins was arrested on June 30,2021 in Cookesville, Tennessee for...
49-year-old James Michael Perkins was arrested on June 30,2021 in Cookesville, Tennessee for child sex crimes.(Grayson County District Attorneys Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - 49-year-old James Michael Perkins was arrested on Wednesday in Cookesville, Tennessee, for child sex crimes.

Perkins had outstanding warrants on four counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and three counts of Prohibited Sexual, said the Grayson County District Attorney’s office.

Perkins was located by the Deputy United States Marshals criminal investigator Dan Tran.

U.S Marshals then arrested Perkins in Cookeville, Tennessee.

Perkins will be taken to the Grayson County jail, said the DA’s office.

“Stay tuned. Our net is getting larger and we are casting farther and farther every day. Bringing alleged child sexual offenders to justice is a top priority for this office,” said District Attorney Brett Smith.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville rancher accusing one of his employees of stealing his cattle and $6,000
Cooke Co. rancher accuses hired hand of 10 years of stealing cattle
Johnston County deputies say they recovered anywhere between 30 to 60 million dollars of...
Millions of dollars in pot confiscated from illegal trafficking ring in Johnson County
Two Ada men were killed in a plane crash near Roff, Oklahoma, early Friday morning.
2 Ada men killed in Pontotoc Co. plane crash
Brooklyn Loudermilk, 10, disappeared Tuesday night at Raymond Gary State Park in Choctaw...
Texas girl, 10, missing from Oklahoma state park found safe
Man emergency lands helicopter in Denison field.
Man emergency lands helicopter in Denison field

Latest News

RAW VIDEO: Pontotoc Co. plane crash
Five men facing federal charges for large-scale pot bust
Five men facing federal charges for large-scale pot bust
Many Texomans are no strangers when it comes to heading out to the lake, or pool to escape the...
Swim coaches remind of water safety ahead of Fourth of July
Allen man killed in Pontotoc Co. crash