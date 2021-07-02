Grayson County man arrested for child sex crimes

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - 49-year-old James Michael Perkins was arrested on Wednesday in Cookesville, Tennessee, for child sex crimes.

Perkins had outstanding warrants on four counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and three counts of Prohibited Sexual, said the Grayson County District Attorney’s office.

Perkins was located by the Deputy United States Marshals criminal investigator Dan Tran.

U.S Marshals then arrested Perkins in Cookeville, Tennessee.

Perkins will be taken to the Grayson County jail, said the DA’s office.

“Stay tuned. Our net is getting larger and we are casting farther and farther every day. Bringing alleged child sexual offenders to justice is a top priority for this office,” said District Attorney Brett Smith.

