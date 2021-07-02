Texoma Local
Lake Texoma plans to release around 10,000 CFS as water levels rise

Lake Texoma water levels continue to rise, causing the Army Corps of Engineers to release more than 10,000 CFS into the Red River
Lake Texoma water levels continue to rise, causing the Army Corps of Engineers to release more than 10,000 CFS into the Red River(kxii)
By Kylee Dedmon
Updated: moments ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Lake Texoma water levels continue to rise with the recent rainfall Texoma has been receiving causing the flood gates to be open to release more than 10,000 CFS into the Red River.

Lake Texoma is now over a foot and a half above normal and still rising with Fourth Of July weekend now here.

“Right now we are currently at 620.6 so we are about a foot one point six feet above our normal conservation pool so we are expecting about another foot and a half rise in our pool over the weekend and into early next week,” Lake Manager Jake Ellison said.

Two floodgates at Lake Texoma have been partially open since Monday but the Army Corps of Engineers has been generating power for the last week and a half.

Ellison said they are considering the birds that nest on Lake Texoma safety, releasing around 10,000 cubic feet of water per second from the lake.

“In order to protect the habitat that’s the stage feet at which they nest or have nested this year is about 10 and a half to 11 feet,  stage feet which equates to about 10 thousand 11 thousand cfs,” Ellison said.

So far, they haven’t yet had to close any boat ramps.

“We know this is a big weekend for everybody so we want everybody to come out and enjoy the weekend and be safe doing so, so as long as we can safely keep all the boat ramps open and the campsites open we are going to do that,” Ellison said.

Ellison said they don’t plan to close the floodgates any time soon and want to remind people to be safe when they’re out on the lake.

“Look out for hazards, hazards that are usually exposed and not under water they may be a foot or two underwater so making sure you’re watching out for those hazards, keep your head on a swivel when boating and things like that,” Ellison said.

Ellison said they have already had to block off 10 campsites due to high water levels and will be monitoring more over the weekend.

