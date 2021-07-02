Texoma Local
Lights on the Lake in Sherman kicks off 4th of July weekend in Texoma

City of Sherman preps Lights on the Lake to kick off Fourth of July weekend
City of Sherman preps Lights on the Lake to kick off Fourth of July weekend
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The 12th annual Lights on the Lake is on for Friday night at Pecan Grove Park West, kicking off Independence Day celebrations in Texoma.

“Having a community event that we invite all of our people to to celebrate Independence Day is really important. It’s such a small town tradition that we really want to continue as long as we can,” McRae said.

Lights on the Lake has been the city of Sherman’s Fourth of July firework celebration for the last 12 years, and with rain in the forecast, tourism and main street manager Sarah McRae said even that won’t be stopping the show.

“You know we’ve been really lucky with weather in the past and obviously we are super hopefully that we get lucky again this year but if not it will be a rain or shine event,” McRae said.

Overdrive Entertainment in Denison had their crew at Pecan Grove Park west Thursday morning to start setting up.

With chances of both rain and shine, the production crew will have to time out when they put out their sound equipment perfectly.

“lightning’s the biggest deterrent obviously we can work through rain, wind and lightning is our biggest fear,” Owner of Overdrive Entertainment Jason Smith said.

Lights on the Lake is Sherman’s biggest production of the summer.

“We start working on this a year in advance, definitely six months out we’ve got the bands booked and start coordinating that and it’s just really the highlight of the year but definitely the highlight of the summer,” McRae said.

If lightning is a factor, Lights on the Lake will not be rescheduled.

“Keeping the public safety at the forefront and our crew safety and the artist safety is the biggest determining factors in what we do and sometimes we have to make decisions that may not be very popular but it’s the safest decision to make,” Smith said.

Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. and the Rick Springfield concert begins at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks starting right at 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

