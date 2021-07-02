Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

City orders evacuation of condo building deemed unsafe

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a review found unsafe conditions.

The city said in a news release Friday that an audit prompted by the deadly collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside found the 156-unit Crestview Towers structurally and electrically unsafe.

The North Miami Beach Police Department was helping with the evacuation of residents of the Crestview, which was built in 1972.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville rancher accusing one of his employees of stealing his cattle and $6,000
Cooke Co. rancher accuses hired hand of 10 years of stealing cattle
Johnston County deputies say they recovered anywhere between 30 to 60 million dollars of...
Millions of dollars in pot confiscated from illegal trafficking ring in Johnson County
Two Ada men were killed in a plane crash near Roff, Oklahoma, early Friday morning.
2 Ada men killed in Pontotoc Co. plane crash
Brooklyn Loudermilk, 10, disappeared Tuesday night at Raymond Gary State Park in Choctaw...
Texas girl, 10, missing from Oklahoma state park found safe
Man emergency lands helicopter in Denison field.
Man emergency lands helicopter in Denison field

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2020 file photo, a statue stands outside the Boys Scouts of America...
Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy plans anger some, welcomed by others
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
More bodies found in condo collapse, tally of missing falls to 128 after audit
Firework show plans have been announced for Texoma.
Plans announced for firework shows across Texoma
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean