One taken to the hospital after seven vehicle crash on Hwy. 75 North

By Mike Rogers
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - One person was taken to the hospital after a seven vehicle crash on northbound Highway 75.

It happened just before 5 p.m.

A red car stopped abruptly and that caused a chain reaction crash that shut down the northbound lanes.

Traffic was shut down for over 20 minutes while crews worked to clean up the wreck. Northbound traffic was diverted off to the Park Avenue exit.

The person transported to the hospital had non-life threatening injuries, Sherman Police confirmed.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

