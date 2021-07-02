Plans announced for firework shows across Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - If you are looking to see a firework show many of our area’s traditional shows have announced their plans.

The 12th annual Lights on the Lake will be held tonight at Pecan Grove Park West.

It has been the city of Sherman’s fourth of July fireworks celebration for the last 12 years.

On Saturday there will be shows on Lake Texoma at the Roosevelt Bridge, Highport Marina, and Bumcombe Creek.

On Sunday there will be the annual show at Munson Stadium in Denison and at Choctaw Casino Resort in Durant, Oklahoma.

