Friendly Weekend Skies...

A cold front is moving slowly southward across central Texas, however a weakly unstable air mass in it wake may allow for a final round of widely scattered showers Saturday morning, mainly west of I-35. Odds are 30% west to also zero farther east.

Otherwise, it’s looking great!

The Holiday weekend should be mostly dry, easterly winds circulating around unseasonably strong surface high pressure to our east will push fairly dry and stable air through Texoma skies. Rain chances look very low through Monday.

Temperature-wise, the dry air will allow for comfortably cool nights in the upper 60s, daytime temperatures will be seasonably hot and in the low and mid-90s. More good news; winds will be rather light over the period making for great boating, golfing, or backyard BBQ conditions. Rain chances increase as weak low pressure develops aloft by the middle of next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, 20% Showers early

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: Partly Cloudy, 20% Showers

Tuesday: 30% Showers

Wednesday: 40% Showers/storms

Thursday: 40% thunderstorms

Friday: 20% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority