Swim coaches remind of water safety ahead of Fourth of July

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Many Texomans are no strangers when it comes to heading out to the lake, or pool to escape the heat this summer, but a fun time with friends and family can turn deadly within seconds if you’re not being safe.

“So drowning is not like what it’s like in Hollywood,” said Denison Waterloo Pool Aquatic Coordinator Dori Smith. “There’s no big splash, there’s no screaming for help-it is nothing like that, it’s silent.”

37 children have drowned in Texas this year, and according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective services, 70% percent of those children were five, or younger.

“It lists out every drowning in the United States. Their names, how they drowned- the causes, it’s heartbreaking. I check that list every day and wonder was this someone I could’ve taught,” Smith said.

Smith says drowning is preventable. It’s why she and her team at Waterloo Pool in Denison teach the community about water safety.

“We’ve had a lot of special cases that come in, where they have lost family members to drownings at the Red River lake. I’ve got staff members who’ve lost friends out on Lake Texoma, so when it hits that close to home there’s a certain level of passion that goes in to what you do,” Smith said.

She says the biggest reason for drowning, is not paying attention.

“We’ve all had those dreams where we can’t scream, drowning is like that. Your body shuts down oxygen to preserve your brain.”

Always keep a close eye on children, wear a life jacket if you’re not a confident swimmer, and if you’re feeling uncomfortable, do not get in the water.

“A child should never be in the pool, or any body of water unsupervised,” said swimmer Barbara Riedell.

For information on swim lessons at Waterloo pool, click here.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.