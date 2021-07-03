Texoma Local
Ardmore Fire Department receives equipment upgrade

Ardmore Firefighters, City commissioners and City of Ardmore representatives broke ground...
Ardmore Firefighters, City commissioners and City of Ardmore representatives broke ground Wednesday afternoon for the new Fire Station at the intersection of Veteran's Boulevard and Mount Washington Road.(KXII)
By Kemper Ball
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - > The Ardmore Fire Department has its hands full with new equipment, equipment that Captain Joey Allan says will help them do their job more efficiently.

The fire department recently received some brand new extrication tools, commonly KNOWN as the jaws of life. These allow the firefighters to remove people from damaged vehicles.

While the old equipment needed to be attached to an external power source, the updated model runs on its own.

“We don’t have to lug hoses around we don’t have to lug a big pump around,” Allen said. “We just take this stuff, go straight to the scene and get to work.”

Earlier this week the Carter County Commissioners also approved the purchase of seven new sets of bunker equipment, the layers firefighters wear that allows them to handle extreme heat.

“Any time we have a fire we need to get that stuff off and get it washed so having a backup set to go in service really does help us.”

These upgrades come from the Rural Fire Sales Tax which was passed in 2018. The funding has been a huge help in keeping all of the Carter County fire departments up to date.

“Its helped us out tremendously we’ve got a new engine two, this stuff, the bunker gear we talked about and its also helped us with some other equipment.”

Ardmore isn’t the only department seeing changes from Carter county. Both the Lone Grove and DILLARD fire departments recently purchased new equipment courtesy of the rural fire sales tax.

