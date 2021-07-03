Dave Campbell’s Texas Football predicts local 3A Division I districts

(KXII) - With the recent release of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine, we continue to break down the predicted district standings in Class 3A Division I.

After just missing the playoffs last year, The Whitesboro Bearcats are picked to finish 3rd in district 4-3A Div. I, which would secure them a spot in the postseason.

Whitesboro’s district is one of the tougher ones, but going into their 4th year under that same district, they’re pretty familiar with the schools.

“Anytime you’re picked to make the playoffs in a tough district with Brock and Pilot Point, you’re excited about the possibilities. The district speaks for itself,” said Whitesboro head coach Cody Fagan. “The winner of this district the last two years has gone on and played December football. You don’t want to finish third, you want to try to finish for that top spot, and see if you can be the team to go play some December football.”

4-3A Div. I predicted standings:

1. Brock

2. Pilot Point

3. Whitesboro

4. Boyd

5. Paradise

6. Bowie

7. Peaster

8. Ponder

5-3A Div. I predicted standings:

1. Mt. Vernon

2. Pottsboro

3. Mineola

4. Winnsboro

5. Emory-Rains

6. Commerce

7. Bonham

8. Howe

