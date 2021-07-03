Texoma Local
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football predicts local 3A division II district rankings

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(KXII) - With the recent release of the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine, we continue to break down the predicted standing for our local 3A Division II districts.

District 8-3A Division II is a local heavy district, with a lot of fire power. The Gunter Tigers, who are coming off a state semi finals appearance, are picked to win the district. The Bells Panthers, who finished in 2nd place, are picked in the same spot this time around.

“Everybody is going to be better. I felt everybody was really good last year,” said Gunter head coach Jake Fieszel. “To know that everyone is coming back, and is going to potentially better than they were last year, I think we’re going to have a lot of parody in our district. I think anyone can beat anyone on any given night. We all better be ready to play.”

“I think it’s right, I think they did a good job in ranking our district,” said Bells head coach Dale West. “It’s going to be mixed up. Hopefully one through six will be up for grabs, but definitely two through six is up for grabs. So I think they did a great job in ranking.”

8-3A Div. II predicted rankings:

1. Gunter

2. Bells

3. Leonard

4. Whitewright

5. Blue Ridge

6. S&S

7. Lone Oak

6-3A Div. II predicted rankings:

1. Holliday

2. City View

3. Henrietta

4. Callisburg

5. Valley View

6. Nocona

10-3A Div. II predicted rankings:

1. Daingerfield

2. Pual Pewitt

3. Hooks

4. Chisum

5. DeKalb

6. Prairiland

7. Redwater

