Highport Marina gets ready for 4th of July firework show

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Firework production crews started getting ready Saturday morning at Highport Marina for their annual firework show at Lake Texoma.

“We just enjoy the passion of fireworks and putting on great shows for our clients,” Partner with Flambeaux Fireworks Rick Boss said.

For the second year, Flambeaux Fireworks have partnered with Highport Marina at Lake Texoma for their Fourth of July fireworks show.

The 23 minute production will showcase more than 1100 different fireworks for the viewers to see.

Some watchers came from as far as Tennessee.

“We are just happy to be here and celebrate the Fourth of July with our family,” Addison Banker said.

This process has been in the works since the last show and with the supply chain being on back order due the Pandemic, Boss said Flambeaux Fireworks is lucky to have great partners to get their fireworks ordered in time.

“We’ve had a tough time getting in all the fireworks, fortunately we are a large enough firm and we have great connections with our distributors that we get just about everything that we want but it’s been a lot of stress this year to make sure all of our customers are taken care of,” Boss said.

The pyrotechnics are all computer based and timed out perfect to the music that plays along.

Facilities Manager at Highport Marina Eric Hatten said that they do the firework show as a way to give back to the community.

“We pay for this show with donations from our customers and our local contractors and our vendors and people in the community and we feel like it’s something that we should do for the community because they keep us afloat,” Hatten said.

Banker and her family are looking forward to family time on the lake and the firework show.

“Well we are going to go see the fireworks with our family and that will be very fun,” Banker said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.