Durant dog washing station now open

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant laundromat has now opened a place to take Fido for a spa day.

The Main Street Wash House purchased a self-dog washing station and brought it to their facility all the way from Ohio earlier this year.

They wanted to give the community a space to wash their furry friends without breaking their back.

It costs $10 for the first 10 minutes to shampoo, condition and dry your dog.

It’s now running and open to the public.

