Durant dog washing station now open
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant laundromat has now opened a place to take Fido for a spa day.
The Main Street Wash House purchased a self-dog washing station and brought it to their facility all the way from Ohio earlier this year.
They wanted to give the community a space to wash their furry friends without breaking their back.
It costs $10 for the first 10 minutes to shampoo, condition and dry your dog.
It’s now running and open to the public.
