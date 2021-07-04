Murray county fatal accident over holiday weekend

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One man is dead and another injured after a crash in Murray county early Saturday morning.

Troopers say that two men in a sedan went off Highway 35 south of Davis and collided with a pick-up and trailer parked on the shoulder.

The driver was taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and is in critical condition.

The passenger who was thrown from the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.

The driver of the parked truck was not injured.

