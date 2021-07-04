One dead in single car wreck south of Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Elk City man died early Sunday morning in a one-car wreck just outside of Ardmore near Sunny Ridge Road.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Dustin Pittman was driving south on US-77 around 6 a.m. when he drove his 2008 Pontiac off the road and into the ditch.

OHP said Pittman was pinned in his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service.

OHP said Pittman didn’t seem to be intoxicated. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.