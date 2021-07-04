Texoma Local
One dead in single car wreck south of Ardmore

An Elk City man died early this morning in a one-car wreck just outside of Ardmore near Sunny...
An Elk City man died early this morning in a one-car wreck just outside of Ardmore near Sunny Ridge Road.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Updated: 9 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Elk City man died early Sunday morning in a one-car wreck just outside of Ardmore near Sunny Ridge Road.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Dustin Pittman was driving south on US-77 around 6 a.m. when he drove his 2008 Pontiac off the road and into the ditch.

OHP said Pittman was pinned in his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service.

OHP said Pittman didn’t seem to be intoxicated. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

